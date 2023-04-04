Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,065 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after buying an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after buying an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.