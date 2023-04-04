Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.