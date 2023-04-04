Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

