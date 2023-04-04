Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,148 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.