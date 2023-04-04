Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,245 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.