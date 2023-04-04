Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $616.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

