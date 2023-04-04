Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $348.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.67. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

