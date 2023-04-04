Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after acquiring an additional 515,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Shell by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $210.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.29) to GBX 2,987 ($37.10) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

