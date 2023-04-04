Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 105,479 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105,479 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.