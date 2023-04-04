Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $287.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $288.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.