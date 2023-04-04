T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

