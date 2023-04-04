Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,431 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.56% of Tenable worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after acquiring an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,086,000 after buying an additional 466,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,364,000 after buying an additional 334,013 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 9.7% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,125,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after purchasing an additional 276,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Tenable Stock Down 3.4 %

Tenable stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $148,479.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,769.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,769.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,648. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

