Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $308.37 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $308.37 million and approximately $40.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00004477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003218 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001113 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

