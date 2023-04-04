Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19. The company has a market capitalization of $616.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

