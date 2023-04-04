Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $184.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

