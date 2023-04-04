The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

