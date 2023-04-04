The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

KO opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile



The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

