The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

