Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 54,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,796,220,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 79,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 76,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

