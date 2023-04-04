Traxx (TRAXX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $389,964.81 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Traxx has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

