U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,732 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $49,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.