Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

NYSE:UNP opened at $199.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $260.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

