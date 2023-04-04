Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

