Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

