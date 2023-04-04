Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

