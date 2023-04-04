Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,120 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

Insider Activity

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.