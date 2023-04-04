Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

NYSE ORCL opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

