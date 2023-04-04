Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

