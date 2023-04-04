Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.