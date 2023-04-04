Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

