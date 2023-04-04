Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.08% of RLI worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RLI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of RLI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $9,601,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

