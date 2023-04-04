Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

