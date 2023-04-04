Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.82.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

