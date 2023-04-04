Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

