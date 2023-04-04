Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $347.04 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $424.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.