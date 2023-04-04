Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,598 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,230.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

