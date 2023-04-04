Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,771 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 798,279 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 147,447 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

