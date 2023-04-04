Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,333 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 852,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

Graco Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

