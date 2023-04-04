Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after buying an additional 75,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after buying an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.8 %

FICO stock opened at $689.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $680.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $711.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

