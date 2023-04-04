Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $85.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

