Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,705 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

