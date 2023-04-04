Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.14.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

