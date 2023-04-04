Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 85,323 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,915,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $106.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

