Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

