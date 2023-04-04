Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,035 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

