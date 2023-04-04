Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Xylem by 159.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

