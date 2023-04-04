Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($149.03) to £130 ($161.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($155.24) to £135 ($167.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($125.43) to £119 ($147.79) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

