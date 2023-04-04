Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

PM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

PM opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.