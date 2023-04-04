Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

