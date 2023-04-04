Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.60.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

